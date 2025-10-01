Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 19,919 Shares of Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,919 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XNCR. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,159 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,761,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,857,000 after acquiring an additional 776,580 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,740,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 451,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 904,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 384,509 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

