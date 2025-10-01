Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 861,902 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RealReal by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,468,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 274,580 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,388,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,065,757.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on RealReal from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

