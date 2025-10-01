Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,827 Shares of Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enviri were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Enviri by 11,332.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviri by 1,216.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NVRI opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Enviri Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.50 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.520–0.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100-0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

