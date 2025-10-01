Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 43,861 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,861 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,879,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,834 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 17,259,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,469 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

