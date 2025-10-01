Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Tetra Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tetra Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tetra Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 284,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 162,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tetra Technologies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 63,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $767.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.39. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. D. Boral Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

