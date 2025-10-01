Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $206.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.