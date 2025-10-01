Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the first quarter valued at about $11,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $773,175.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,854.72. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,387 shares of company stock worth $19,020,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

NYSE:OKLO opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

