Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23,616.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. CorVel Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.76 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,578. This trade represents a 62.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $161,476.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,099.92. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

