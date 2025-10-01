Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 629 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay stock opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.02 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.43.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

