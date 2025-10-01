WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 384.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,298,000 after purchasing an additional 188,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $114.97.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.39%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $460,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,757 shares in the company, valued at $193,797.10. This trade represents a 70.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

