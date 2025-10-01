Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3%

WY stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $600,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $107,330,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $55,429,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

