Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,700 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 8.7%

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $3,762.00.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

