Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Wi-LAN Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Wi-LAN Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Wi-LAN had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 million.

Wi-LAN Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

