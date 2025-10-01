Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 2,017.9% from the August 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Youxin Technology alerts:

Youxin Technology Stock Down 12.7%

NASDAQ:YAAS opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Youxin Technology has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Youxin Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Youxin Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Youxin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youxin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.