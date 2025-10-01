YSX Tech Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:YSXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YSX Tech Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:YSXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the August 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 560,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get YSX Tech alerts:

YSX Tech Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ YSXT opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. YSX Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YSX Tech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YSX Tech Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:YSXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of YSX Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About YSX Tech

YSX Tech. Co Ltd. engages in providing comprehensive business solutions to enterprise customers, mainly insurance companies and brokerages in China. Its service includes electronic engineering, PCB fabrication, SMT and PCB assembly, components sourcing, prototyping, box build, turn-key solution and other value-added services for a broad range of companies with regard to telecommunication, consumptive electronics, industrial test and control, medical equipment, power supply, security, vehicle and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YSX Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YSX Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.