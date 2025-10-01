Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) versus Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Financial Contrast

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yue Yuen Industrial and Wolverine World Wide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wolverine World Wide 0 1 7 1 3.00

Wolverine World Wide has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial $8.18 billion 0.32 $392.42 million N/A N/A Wolverine World Wide $1.76 billion 1.27 $47.90 million $1.02 26.92

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Wolverine World Wide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yue Yuen Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Wolverine World Wide.

Profitability

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Wolverine World Wide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A Wolverine World Wide 4.73% 31.99% 5.97%

Risk and Volatility

Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wolverine World Wide pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It retails sportswear, outdoor, and leisure products; and operates a sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and corporate management consultation services. Further, it trades in footwear. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear and apparel styles, including shoes, boots and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Keds, Sweaty Betty, and Wolverine brands; and licenses under the Stride Rite brand. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; and Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Leather division; sourcing division provides consulting services related to product development, production control, quality assurance, materials procurement, compliance, and other service; and multi-brand direct-to-consumer division includes retail stores that sell footwear and apparel of its brand portfolio. Further, it sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, third-party licensees and distributors, and joint ventures; and operates brick and mortar retails stores, and e-commerce sites. Additionally, the company operates through a network of retail stores and e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, Michigan.

