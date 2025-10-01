Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.74.

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock worth $6,680,119 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 990.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

