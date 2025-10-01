ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,800 shares, an increase of 1,222.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ZOOZ Power Trading Up 3.8%

ZOOZ Power stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. ZOOZ Power has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

ZOOZ Power Company Profile

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited.

