ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,800 shares, an increase of 1,222.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ZOOZ Power Trading Up 3.8%
ZOOZ Power stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. ZOOZ Power has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
ZOOZ Power Company Profile
