Zura Bio’s (ZURA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZURA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Zura Bio stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $281.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.02. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zura Bio by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zura Bio by 1,499.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 657,420 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

