12,924 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 6.59.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

