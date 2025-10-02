29,944 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by IronOak Wealth LLC.

IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000. NVIDIA makes up 4.6% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $187.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

