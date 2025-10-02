7,379 Shares in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 117.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

