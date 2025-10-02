Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average of $184.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,994,787. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

