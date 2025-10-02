Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,842,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,205,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

