Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

AMZN opened at $220.63 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,842,622 shares of company stock worth $4,731,205,179. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

