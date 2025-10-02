Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Kieckhefer Group LLC

Kieckhefer Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.4% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

