Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Decreased by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 125,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 40,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

