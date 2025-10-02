Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock worth $700,382,754. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

