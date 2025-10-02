Ascent Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 131,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.