Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 96.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 11.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $599.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.81. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $145,315.49. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

