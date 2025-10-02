Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Textron Inc. $TXT

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Textron alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Textron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Textron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Textron Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.