Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 78.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 20.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,818,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 309,752 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth $97,000.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.34.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.13%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

