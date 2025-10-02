Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

