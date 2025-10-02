Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $232.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $9,432,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

