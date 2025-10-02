Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 61,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 72,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 32,022 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 126,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 643,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 394.7% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

