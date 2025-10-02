BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.24 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

