Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

