Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lifted by Genesis Private Wealth LLC

Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1%

Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

