Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

