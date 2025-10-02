Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1%

AVGO stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.