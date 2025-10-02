Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

