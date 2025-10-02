Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

