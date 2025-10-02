Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,593,201,000 after buying an additional 7,774,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,285 shares of company stock worth $50,994,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

