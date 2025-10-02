Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V opened at $348.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.52. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $375.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
