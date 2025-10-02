Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.2%

CALM stock opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $3.46 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $13.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

