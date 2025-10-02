Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Stock Holdings Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $204.13 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.42.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.