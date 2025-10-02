Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Stock Holdings Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $204.13 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

