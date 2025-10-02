Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 148.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $5,677,511 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.50.

Chemed Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CHE opened at $440.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.69. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $408.42 and a 1 year high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 12.34%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

