Chris Bulman Inc Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 18.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 77.4% during the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $13,675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,233,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,662,235.02. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

