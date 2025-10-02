Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $43,316,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,437,719 shares in the company, valued at $882,970,206.84. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,901,254 shares of company stock worth $210,570,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

