CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 213 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.45. The company has a market capitalization of $854.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.